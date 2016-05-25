Opera browser being sold to Chinese

After extensively using the Opera web browser on my desktop computer for over a decade. I left because I didn’t see much of a feature difference between Opera and Google Chrome, as both used the same engine.

Then I started using Opera again. First on my iPhone. And then on my Android.

But the stockholders driven sale of Opera reportedly for over $1.2 billion requires a rethink. Oh I’m all for globalization. But too many Chinese companies are too cozy with their government. And I’d hate to use, indeed encourage, use of a browser that phoned home to China. Operating Systems that phone home to the USA are bad enough.

I’m going to be watching and Opera I may just have to pink slip you.

Like this: Like Loading...