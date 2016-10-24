Microsoft free Keyboard for Excel app

Right, you love Microsoft Excel. But you use a smartphone for most of your spreadsheet interactions. And not only is the default Android keyboard wanting. The Google keyboard is no better. But there’s hope right here, right now.

Microsoft (yeah the people with a competing mobile platform), offers Keyboard for Excel; an optimized-for-numbers keyboard that includes Excel operators plus a Tab key for easy navigation.

The sole downside is this keyboard is a Beta product. And is missing auto-correct support, gesture typing and is English only.

Microsoft Garage is Microsoft’s version of Google’s Summer of Code. And offers lots of innovative apps.

[image courtesy Google Play store]

Like this: Like Loading...