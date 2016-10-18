Google Assistant everywhere

This Google Assistant feature is appearing everywhere. But just not on my phone! Am I sad at the omission? Not really.

You can now get the Google Assistant in the

text chat app Google Allo

video chat app Google Duo

And in the new vastly over priced Google Pixel smartphones.

And if you have Android Nougat and if you’re willing to root your device then modify (https://techcrunch.com/2016/10/12/add-google-assistant-to-your-phone-by-tweaking-two-lines-of-code/) some configuration files.

