Firefox Quantum out now

There’s a whole new version of Mozilla Firefox for Windows, Mac and Linux. Android and iOS (iPhone/iPad) versions are coming soon. The Windows version is 59. Mac is 57. No Linux so no idea 🙂 But I’ll share one thing: this version is super fast! It’s also not a resource hog like previous versions used to be. And what Google Chrome has, sadly, become. If you’ve been reading my posts I never was much of a Chrome fan as besides the bloat it also like to phone home to share all kinds of private user data with its developers as the default setting. Horrible right? Invasion of personal privacy etcetera etcetera.

If you want the statistics on what’s new and fixed in Firefox Quantum, this Tweet about Firefox Quantum core updates should do it.

Significant changes include a complete recode; the biggest since Firefox 1.0 launched in 2004 (really, has it been that long?). A new engine: Stylo. A new interface called Photon whihc is pretty much like Chrome though. For more on everything new in Firefox Quantum follow this link to the official Mozilla Blog. My days of re-hashing content are over : Just too busy discovering new stuff.

What I didn’t like though was not being able to access the Mozilla Addons site for a whole day after the new version landed. No idea why but all I got was a blank screen! Mozilla is also strictly enforcing addon coding rules so my favorite multi-thread download managers no longer work. On the plus side is having a faster Internet connection means files arrive faster in a single stream. But faster is always better.

