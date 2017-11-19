Easy WordPress Backups

I’ve been testing out Updraftplus, a free WordPress backup plugin that lets the site admin backup everything – posts, pages, media, linked comments – as a compressed file to a cloud storage service.And you can restore a backup with a single click. You do, however, have to install Updraftplus on the new site and activate it.

Updraftplus available in Free and Premium versions that define which services are supported by version. Free Updraftplus backs up to Dropbox, Google Drive, Amazon S3 (or compatible), Rackspace Cloud, DreamObjects, FTP, Openstack Swift, Updraft Vault and email. While Premium adds Microsoft OneDrive, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Storage, Backblaze B2, SFTP, SCP, and WebDAV. There’s also a side-by-side feature comparison for the full picture.

So far I’ve tested it with 2 sites and its makes data migration easy at no cost (ideal for a freelance consultant grubbing for every coin). There are other site migration plugins but I’ve never used them. So far I or my developers have been doing it manually aka the hard way of setting up a clone with plugins and custom theme before migrating the database. Which is time-consuming, prone to errors when the developer is distracted and needs all embedded internal media links to be double checked.

WordPress site owners and developers do comment on how you transfer/clone sites, the processes and plugins used, and your experiences.

And here’s an extra: Matt Mullenweg talking at WordCamp Europe 2017 about WordPress in 2017

